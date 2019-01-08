

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the city’s first homicide of the year.

Emergency crews were called to the 12th floor of a residential building on Gordonridge Place, located near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue in Scarborough, shortly after midnight on Jan. 6.

A man police have identified as 36-year-old Ian Dyer was found without vital signs suffering from stab wounds inside a unit.

Police said that despite life-saving efforts, Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said on Sunday that it was unclear if officers were searching for one suspect or multiple suspects in connection with the homicide.

Dyer did not live in the building, but had been staying at a friend’s place for a few days. Dyer was alone in the unit before the incident, police said.

Investigators said they don’t believe the victim was involved in any criminal activity at the time of the stabbing.

A suspect police have identified as Toronto resident Leigh Ming has been charged with first degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The charge has not been proven in court.