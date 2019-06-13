

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with what police are calling a “road rage incident” that took place on Wednesday in Milton.

Halton Regional Police say that officers responded to reports of a fight on Regional Road 25, north of Lower Base Line, around 9:45 a.m.

An investigation into the incident revealed that two people were involved in a verbal altercation while driving in the area. The two vehicles pulled over to the side of the road and, according to police, the verbal altercation “escalated.”

According to investigators, one of the two people assaulted the other.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital while the suspect fled the scene.

Police say a suspect identified as Burlington resident Kyle Dulmage was arrested a short time later. He has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident and was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.