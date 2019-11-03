

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old man has been charged after what police are calling a “possible abduction” in Vaughan on Saturday afternoon.

York Regional Police were called to the area of Barhill and Rutherford roads after receiving multiple reports that a male suspect had grabbed a female by the hair and threw her into a car.

The vehicle was described by investigators as a grey or silver Audi SUV.

Investigators said that officers found both the victim and the suspect at a residence in Markham. The victim had sustained minor physical injuries.

“This was not a random incident and the victim and the suspect are known to each other,” police said in a news release issued Sunday.

A suspect identified as Markham resident Giancarlo Falquez-Merchan has been charged with assault and breach of a court order.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.