Man charged with arson following Danforth dumpster fire

A man has been arrested following a deliberately set fire in the city’s east end on Tuesday, police say.

Police said the fire occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. near Danforth Avenue and Main Street. A man allegedly set fire to a dumpster and the rear of a business along Danforth Avenue. The fire then spread to multiple businesses and apartments in the area.

The man was arrested later in the day. Travis Noseworthy, 42, has been charged with right counts of arson with disregard for human life, six counts of failing to comply with probation, and one count of arson with damage to property.

Noseworthy was scheduled to appear in court at the New Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto today.

Anyone with further information or footage of this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.