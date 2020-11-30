Advertisement
Man charged with arson after several people injured in Toronto house explosion
TORONTO -- A 38-year-old man has been charged with arson following a house explosion in the city’s east that left multiple people injured last week.
The explosion occurred at a home in the area of Woodbine and Lumsden avenues shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.
Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement and images from the scene showed the doors and windows of the building had been blown out.
All occupants of the building, including a family who resided in the basement, were able to get out of the building safely.
Police say a number of people were injured as a result of the explosion but no one sustained life-threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) were subsequently called in to investigate.
Police confirmed Monday that a man has now been charged in connection with the incident.
Investigators say 38-year-old Johnathan Nicholson, of Toronto, faces two counts of arson, disregard for human life.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.