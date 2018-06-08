

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police have charged a man with aggravated assault after a hatchet attack in Oakville, Ont.

Halton regional police say they were called to a home Thursday night with reports that a man had sustained a head injury.

Investigators say he had been struck in the head with a small hatchet.

Officers say the victim was taken to hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Police say a 38-year-old man from the town of Shelburne, Ont., nearly 90 km northwest of Oakville, is in custody pending a bail hearing.