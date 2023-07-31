Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of woman, 21, found in Mississauga, Ont. home

Jordan Sanders, 29. (Peel Regional Police) Jordan Sanders, 29. (Peel Regional Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton