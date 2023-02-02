Man charged in Shelburne arson arrested for Brampton shooting

A 40-year-old man recently charged in connection with an arson in Shelburne is now facing charges in a Brampton shooting.

The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Candy Crescent and Major Williams Sharpe Drive, which is east of Chinguacousy Road and north of Queen Street West.

Peel police arrived at the scene and located a woman who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 1, investigators from the Intimate Partner Violence Unit arrested and charged Orane Byron, who was initially named as a person of interest in the shooting.

Bryon, who was previously arrested on Jan. 22 in connection with the Shelburne arson, has been charged with attempt murder, unauthorized possession of firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, discharge firearm with intent, point firearm, weapons dangerous, careless storage of firearm, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm contrary to court order.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to contact investigators from Peel police’s Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 4990, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.