

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A man has been charged more than a decade after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy.

Police said the incident, which occurred in 2001, happened after a man posing as a talent scout offered a young boy a “performance role” in exchange for gifts and money.

Police said the 13-year-old was then sexually assaulted on one occasion in Scarborough.

James Alcock, 59, has been charged with sexual assault, as well as sexual interference with a person under 14 years of age.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact police directly or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.