

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A Brampton man has been arrested in connection with a spree of robberies at banks and other business places around the GTA.

Peel police said the alleged robberies occurred at five banks, two financial services companies, and one commercial business in Toronto, Vaughan and Brampton between March 23 and April 5.

Police announced in a news release Saturday that they made an arrest on April 6 in connection with the robberies.

Lav Chopra, 21, has been charged with eight counts of robbery and eight counts of disguise with intent.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the incidents to come forward.