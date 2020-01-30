TORONTO -- Warning: This story includes graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

The man accused of murdering Tess Richey in November 2017 allegedly strangled her to death and left semen and saliva on her clothing before abandoning her body in a stairwell of a building under construction in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village, a court heard Thursday.

In her opening statements to the jury during the first day of the trial for Kalen Schlatter, Crown prosecutor Beverley Richards outlined 22-year-old Tess Richey’s movements on the last day she was seen alive.

The Crown said that Richey, who had recently gone through a painful breakup, spent the day of Nov. 24, 2017 shopping with her sister before deciding to meet up with an old friend for a night out in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village.

Richards said that Richey wanted to go drinking to forget the “pain and humiliation” of the breakup.

Richey ended up messaging an old friend that she had recently reconnected with and the two agreed to meet at a club on Church Street that evening, Richards said.

Shortly after midnight, Richey met up with her friend at Crews & Tangos and the pair had several drinks while at the bar, Richards stated.

The prosecutor said that the two women became “quite intoxicated” and were eventually asked by security to leave the bar.

Richards alleged that video surveillance footage from Crews & Tangos clearly shows that the accused was also at the bar that night, though the cameras did not capture any interaction between Schlatter and Richey or Richey’s friend.

When Richey and her friend left the bar at around 2:15 a.m., the Crown alleged that Schlatter followed them. Richards said that at some point, Richey’s friend remembered a “tall blond” male walking with them.

Richards said Richey and her friend ended up making stops at a hot dog stand and outside a home on Dundonald Street, where Richey and her friend spoke to a man and woman outside the residence.

The accused was with the women during both stops, Richards said, and paid for the hot dogs.

Richards said Richey parted ways with her friend shortly after 4 a.m. and the 22-year-old was later captured on video surveillance footage walking alone toward Church Street. Schlatter, Richards said, could be seen trailing well behind her.

In the video surveillance footage captured throughout the night, Richards said there is never any physical contact made between Richey and Schlatter.

“No hands being held, no arm-in-arm walking, no kisses. No sign of affection,” Richards said.

An Uber ordered by Richey was cancelled at 4:17 a.m. after the driver labelled Richey a no-show, Richards said.

Later that morning, Richey, the youngest of five girls, did not respond to her sister’s text messages, Richards said.

The Crown prosecutor said that Richey’s sisters and mother, who flew from her home in North Bay to Toronto to frantically search for her daughter, went door-to-door in the Village to try to find Richey in the days following her disappearance.

Richey’s body was ultimately discovered the day before her birthday by her mother, who found her daughter in an concrete stairwell at a building under construction just steps from where Richey had ordered the Uber.

The Crown alleges that Schlatter’s semen was later found on Richey’s pant leg and his saliva was found on the inside of her bra.

Following his arrest, months after Richey was killed, Richards says Schlatter bragged to undercover officers about his sexual exploits.

Richards stated that Schlatter told the officers that he had slept with more than 40 girls and often had threesomes and foursomes.

According to Richards, Schlatter told the officers that he sleeps with college girls and women “beg him to sleep with them” because they think he is cute.

The Crown alleges that Schlatter also told the undercover officers about his interaction with Richey.

According to Richards, Schlatter told the officers that after meeting her in the village, the two went to an alley near a big house that was being renovated. Richards said he told the officers that he fooled around with Richey and ejaculated in his pants, which is why his DNA was found on her.

Richards alleged that Schlatter also disclosed that he wanted to have sex with Richey but she refused.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with Richey’s death.