    • Man charged in Mississauga and Brampton contractor fraud investigation

    Hardish Khinda, 42, of Noval, Ont., has been charged with defrauding the public in connection with a contractor fraud investigation. Hardish Khinda, 42, of Noval, Ont., has been charged with defrauding the public in connection with a contractor fraud investigation.

    A 42-year-old man from the Halton Hills area has been charged in connection with a renovation fraud investigation in Mississauga and Brampton.

    Peel Regional Police (PRP) said incidents occurred between September 2021 and February 2023.

    Investigators allege that a contractor from Weaver Home Improvement and North Side Renovations signed five renovation contracts and collected deposits totalling $37,000.

    In each case, he allegedly promised to provide a service, signed a contract and collected a deposit, but failed to provide said service or return the deposit, police said.

    On Nov. 23, 2023, Hardish “Sunny” Khinda, of Norval, Ont., was arrested and charged with defrauding the public. He had a Dec. 18 court appearance.

    Police are reminding the public to be “meticulous in vetting their contractors by asking for personal referrals, checking online reviews, and verifying their credentials.”

    Investigators believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone who has fallen victim to contractor fraud to contact PRP’s Fraud Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3335, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

