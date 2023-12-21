Man charged in fatal stabbing of Mexican citizen in North York

TORONTO
Toronto police have charged a Toronto man with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Mexican citizen in North York earlier this month.

Police say that they responded to a call for a stabbing inside a residence in the Bayview Avenue and Highway 401 area at around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.

The victim -- who has been identified as 46-year-old Juan Carlos Gomez Salgado, of Mexico – was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries immediately following the incident.

Juan Carlos Gomez Salgado (46) of Mexico was victim to a brutal stabbing in North York on Dec. 2. He died in hospital on Dec. 11 from injuries. (Photo source: Toronto Police Service)

The suspect initially fled the scene but later returned and was arrested and charged with assault, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, police say.

Salgad succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Dec. 11, police say.

In a news release on Thursday, investigators confirmed that 35-year-old Rigoberto Ulin Lopez is now facing an upgraded charge of second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

