Man charged in fatal downtown Toronto laneway stabbing

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in a downtown Toronto laneway on Monday.

Police said the incident happened in the Charles and Yonge streets area, south of Bloor Street, at around 4:15 p.m.

Two men were involved in an altercation, and one of them was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Marcus Roberts.

Marcus Roberts, 39, was killed in a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Toronto Police Service)

On Tuesday, police announced that they had made an arrest in the incident, which is the city's 20th homicide case of the year.

Toronto resident Markland Watt has been charged with first-degree murder.

He appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.