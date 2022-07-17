Man charged in Etobicoke carjacking, two others still outstanding

Police have charged one man and are looking for two others who are wanted in an Etobicoke carjacking investigation.

The robbery happened on Monday, July 4, near Rathburn Road and Islington Avenue.

Toronto police said a 65-year-old man was driving his car when he stopped at the side of the road and got out.

Three men then reportedly approached wearing masks.

Police said one man got into the car, while another man pointed a handgun as he allegedly demanded the man hand over the car keys.

A third man pushed the 65-year-old man out of the way before all three suspects fled the area in the car, they said.

Members of the Hold Up Squad launched an investigation and were able to determine the identity of one of the men.

On Thursday, July 14, investigators executed a search warrant where they located one of the suspects and took him into custody.

Police said during the search warrant, officers recovered a non-functioning handgun and some property taken from the car during the robbery.

Diondre Roy, 18, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with robbery With firearm, disguise with intent, fail to comply probation, fail to comply release order, and possession property obtained by crime over.

He had a July 15 court appearance.

The two other suspect remains unidentified and outstanding.

They are both described as male, Black, and roughly five-foot-five with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.