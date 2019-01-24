

Codi Wilson and Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 42-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a house fire in Dundas that claimed the lives of both his mother and stepfather.

Sixty-four-year-old Carla Rutherford and her 63-year-old husband Alan Rutherford both died after the fire broke out at their Greening Court home in the early morning hours of July 9.

Police say the two were sleeping when the fire started and both suffered “horrific injuries” that ultimately led to their deaths.

Their deaths were later deemed to be a double homicide when police said evidence led to investigators to believe that the fire was not an accident.

In a news release issued on Thursday afternoon, Hamilton police confirmed that they have arrested Richard Taylor, of Oakville, in connection with the fire, which they now say was “financially motivated.”

Taylor was taken into custody on Wednesday but appeared in court for the first time on Thursday morning.

“This was a complicated and lengthy investigation, including the execution of over 25 judicial authorizations. Hamilton Police ask that the media respect the family’s privacy as they continue to mourn the tragic death of their parents and process the arrest of their sibling,” police said in the news release.

The victims were both retired Hamilton Health Sciences employees, where they had met.

At a news conference in July, police said that both "were innocent sleeping victims who would have experienced sheer terror."

“They are tremendous people. Carla loved quilting, they were both avid members of the yacht club here in Hamilton with a passion for sailing and Alan loved model planes,” Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk told reporters at the time. “That is what adds to the tragedy of the event; they were really good people.”