Man charged in death of 62-year-old mother in Hamilton

Police have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with the death of his 62-year-old mother in downtown Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

Investigators from the Hamilton Police Service said they received the call for a disturbance in a mid-rise apartment building in the Durand neighbourhood, near Herkimer Street and Park Street South, around 5:10 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the apartment building’s second-floor hallway, they located a woman without vital signs. She also had blunt-force trauma to her head with severe bleeding.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. She has been identified as Jacquelyne (Jackie) Buckle.

Her son, Daryl Buckle, was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police said he appeared in court Tuesday morning. They added that no additional suspects are being sought in the case.

In a statement shared by police, the family remembered Jackie, who worked for the City of Hamilton for 35 years, as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, co-worker and friend “who will be greatly missed by everyone that love here.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-546-3874 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.