

The Canadian Press





QUINTE WEST, Ont. -- Police say they've arrested a man in Quinte West, Ont., after alleged thefts from local donation boxes.

Provincial police say the money went missing in late October from a downtown business.

They say surveillance video captured the suspect taking money from a donation box for the Children's Miracle Network.

They also allege he stole money from a poppy donation box at the same business.

Police say they arrested the man on Tuesday and charged him with one count of theft under $5,000.