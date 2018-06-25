

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after firefighters discovered a body in a burning vehicle in Mississauga.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday night, Peel police officers responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in a wooded area close to the intersection of Lakeshore and Dixie roads.

After firefighters put out the blaze, they discovered the body of a 71-year-old man inside the car.

Peel police originally deemed the death suspicious, but later identified it as a homicide.

On Monday, forensics officers were still scouring the area for evidence. The vehicle is expected to be towed away in the afternoon.

A suspect, who police have identified as Ainar Gancthev, has been charged with second-degree murder and arson in connection with the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the area is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205.