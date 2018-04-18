

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man has been charged in connection with numerous “unprovoked” attacks against women in the downtown core.

Toronto police are investigating five incidents in which a man allegedly assaulted a woman. The incidents occurred between April 12 and April 15 on Yonge and Church streets, all within a few blocks of each other.

The first of the two alleged incidents occurred on April 12 around Yonge and Wellesley streets. Police said a man allegedly threw a rock at two women, striking them in the back.

The third alleged incident occurred at Yonge and Dundas streets. A woman was kicked in the back of the head and sustained a concussion from the incident, officers said.

The same man approached two other women near Church and Carleton streets, allegedly kicking one in the back and one in the chest.

The alleged assaults were random and unprovoked, investigators said.

A suspect identified by police as Ahmed Oumer, 24, has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

These charges have not been proven in court.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.