

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One man has been seriously injured and another has been charged after an altercation at a house party in Oshawa Sunday night.

Durham Regional Police said that officers were called to a residence on Mary Street North around 8:20 p.m. for reports of “a stabbing incident.”

Police said that two men at a house party were involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated into a physical altercation. One person was stabbed.

A 24-year-old was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old Oshawa resident was taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, failing to comply with recognizance, mischief and damage to property, and uttering threats. He has been held pending a bail hearing.

None of the charges have been tested in court.