

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a 52-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two women last weekend.

According to investigators, on June 28 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., a 34-year-old woman met a man through friends.

When she indicated she had no place to stay, police say she was invited to spend the night at the man’s home.

Police allege that at some point while the woman was at the man’s residence, she was sexually assaulted.

She fled the home, investigators say.

On June 30, police say a 21-year-old woman agreed to spend the night at a friend’s house when she had nowhere else to stay.

During the night, the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.

An investigation was launched into the alleged incidents and on July 1, police say a suspect was arrested in the case.

Ahmed Rabah, a 52-year-old Toronto man, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.