

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in a downtown parkette.

According to investigators, the girl was assaulted twice by the same suspect two days in a row in the McGill Parkette, located near Yonge and Gerrard streets.

The first alleged incident occurred on Wednesday and the second took place around 5:30 a.m. the following day.

Police released surveillance camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assaults on Friday. Investigators said that “due to the level of community cooperation,” they were able to identify the suspect.

On Sunday, police said that Andrew Martin Morris, of Toronto, had been taken into custody and charged with two counts of sexual assault and failing to comply with recognizance.

Morris was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.