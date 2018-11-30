

CTV News Toronto





A 55-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide that occurred overnight in Hamilton.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Melvin Avenue, near Parkdale Avenue North and Barton Street East, shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest the victim was found without vital signs and died inside the third floor unit.

The victim has been identified by Hamilton police as 53-year-old Michel Pilon.

Few other details have been provided about the circumstances surrounding the death. A post-mortem is scheduled for Saturday.

A suspect police have identified as George Opassinis has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 900-546-3825.