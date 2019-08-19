

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in Mississauga last year.

On the morning of Dec. 21, police were called to a residence near Cawthra Road and Silver Creek Boulevard.When officers arrived at the scene they found an 83-year-old woman, later identified as Mary Araujo, suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, investigators said they believed her death to be an isolated incident and ruled it a homicide.

On Monday, Peel Regional Police said that a suspect identified as Mississauga resident Alexander Bates had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

He has been remanded into police custody pending a bail hearing.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and video surveillance footage. Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.