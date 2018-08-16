

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 30-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with multiple incidents in the downtown core.

Police say that officers received a complaint on June 14 of sexual assaults that occurred in 2014 and 2017.

In the first incident, police allege that a girl, who was 15 years old at the time, met a man at Kool Haus on Queen’s Quay East who worked as a promoter of the club. She said she was taken to a hotel nearby and was sexually assaulted.

The same girl says she met the man a second time in August 2017 at the Dog’s Bollocks Bar on Queen Street West. She says she was sexually assaulted at a house nearby.

Toronto police received another complaint on Aug. 9, regarding an incident that is said to have taken place in 2014. Authorities allege a 14-year-old girl met a man at his apartment near Claremont Street and Queen Street West and was sexually assaulted.

The teen was allegedly sexually assaulted by the same man again on two separate occasions. Police allege one of the assaults took place at the man’s apartment near Shaw Street and Queen Street West and the second took place in an alleyway near College Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

A suspect identified as Ronnice Giscombe of Toronto was charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1400 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.