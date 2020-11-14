TORONTO -- A 30-year-old man is in custody after police allege he killed his mother and wounded his father in a stabbing inside the family's Hamilton home on Friday afternoon.

Police say they received multiple calls for a disturbance at a house in the area of Upper Paradise Road and Bendamere Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a man and woman suffering from stab wounds inside the residence.

“The male suspect then exited the residence armed with a knife and charged at officers,” Hamilton police said in a news release issued Saturday.

“Hamilton Police discharged both a (conducted energy weapon) and a firearm before arresting the male. The male was not injured.”

The victims, who are both 63 years old, were transported to hospital for treatment.

On Saturday morning, investigators confirmed that the woman, identified by police as Catherine Ambrose, died from her injuries.

Her husband remains in hospital in stable condition.

Devon Ambrose, the son of the two victims, has been arrested in connection with the attack, Staff Sgt. Jim Callender told reporters on Saturday.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

"The events that occurred within that residence are still undetermined. We are getting pieces of that information in," Callender said.

"We are processing the scene, we are continuing with our canvass in the area for any witnesses. We encourage anybody who has heard, seen or has discovered anything in that area that they think is suspicious... please give us a call."

The fatal stabbing marks Hamilton’s 15th homicide of the year.