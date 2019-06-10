A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto over the weekend

Police were dispatched to a medical call near Yonge and Charles streets area on June 8 around 12:14 a.m.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found a 54-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as James Andrew Smith.

Police allege the deceased was standing next to a doorway at 730 Yonge Street when he was stabbed by a man, who fled the scene on foot. It is not known whether the victim or his assailant knew each other.

A suspect identified by investigators as Eric Bryant Ram was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

The docket outside the bail courtroom indicates Ram was already going to be facing five other charges on Monday. Those charges, which are unrelated to Smith's murder, include threaten death or bodily harm, and failure to comply with bail conditions.