Man charged in connection with axe attack in Oshawa on Halloween night: police
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is pictured. (Tom Stefanac / CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 12:39PM EST
OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly tried to attack someone with an axe in Oshawa, Ont.
Durham regional police say the incident happened at a public park on the evening of Halloween.
They say the accused was involved in an altercation with another male, and allegedly tried to strike him with a brush axe.
Police say the accused also allegedly damaged a parked vehicle.
They say he was disarmed by several bystanders, who held him until officers arrived.
Investigators say the 33-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.