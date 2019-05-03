

The Canadian Press





Toronto police have made an arrest after an apparent fight left a man dead in the city's west end.

It happened Sunday night at a home near Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road in Etobicoke, where police say a 53-year-old man was found with injuries and taken to hospital.

Premachchandran Sundaralingam was pronounced dead the next day.

On Wednesday evening, police asked the public for help in locating the suspect, a 48-year-old man from Toronto.

They say he was arrested on Thursday and charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and threatening death.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.