

CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a 54-year-old father dead last year.

Gianfranco “John” Zucatti was struck by a vehicle while crossing a roadway in the area of Dundas Street East and Wharton Way on Nov. 30, 2018 sometime between 7:15 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.

The Mississauga resident was pronounced dead following the incident.

On Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said they had made an arrest in connection with the deadly crash following a “lengthy investigation.”

“Investigators would like to thank the media and members of the community for their assistance in this investigation,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

Clinton Sebastian-Francis, of Toronto, has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death and public mischief.

He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in a Brampton courtroom on Wednesday.