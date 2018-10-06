

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A man who allegedly assaulted a woman who was protesting against abortion is now facing charges.

The incident happened at an anti-abortion protest in the High Park area on Sept. 30.

Police said a group of people were protesting at the corner of Bloor Street West and Keele Street at around 2:30 p.m. when a man approached them with some markers and started scribbling on their signs and clothing.

One of the protesters then confronted the man in an incident she recorded in a cellphone video that was later uploaded to social media.

After briefly debating her, the man is then seen kicking in the direction of the woman.

According to police, the woman was kicked in the shoulder and the phone was knocked from her hand.

On the video, the man is heard saying that he only meant to kick the phone from the woman’s hands.

Police said the suspect then grabbed a ribbon the woman was wearing, ripped it off and fled.

Police said Saturday that a suspect surrendered to police.

Jordan Hunt, 26, of Toronto has been charged with eight counts of assault and seven counts of mischief under $5,000 in connection with the incident.

Police also said they have charged the same suspect with assault in connection with an Aug. 12 incident where a woman was allegedly pushed into a pole at another anti-abortion protest in the Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West area.