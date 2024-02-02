Man charged in 2010 murder after flying into Toronto Pearson airport

A man wanted in connection with a murder that took place over a decade ago has been taken into custody after flying into Pearson International Airport.

The incident took place June 25, 2010, at an apartment building on Ritson Road North in Oshawa.

According to Durham police, officers were called to the scene for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men with serious injuries and rushed them to hospital.

One victim, identified as 32-year-old Derrick Brooks, was later pronounced dead.

At the time, police said they did not believe the murder was a random act; however few details have been publicly released.

A man was charged with second-degree and attempted murder in 2011. At the time, two other suspects were being sought.

Durham police said three other individuals were arrested and charged in connection with this homicide: a 38-year-old man from Port Hope, a 39-year-old man from Oshawa and a 40-year-old woman from Clarington. Their identities were not disclosed.

On Friday, about 13 years after the homicide, police said they have made an arrest.

The suspect was taken into custody after flying in to Toronto from South America. Police were notified by the Canada Border Services Agency and transported them back to Durham Region.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Santos Pocasangre, is facing second-degree murder and robbery charges. He has been held for a bail hearing.

It's unclear how long Pocasangre was in South America or why he returned to Canada.

The charges have not been proven in court.