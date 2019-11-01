

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A 41-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash in Oshawa Wednesday.

Durham Regional Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Ritson Road and Beatrice Street at around 4:50 p.m.

One of the drivers fled the scene, and his vehicle was observed shortly after on fire in a parking lot at Simcoe Street N. and Adelaide Avenue W., police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they said the Brampton man fled on foot.

Police said they were able to catch up to the man and arrest him.

He’s been charged with impaired driving, failure to stop after accident and failure to comply with recognizance.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5100.