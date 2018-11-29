

CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man is facing charges after a young girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Richmond Hill apartment building last month.

According to York Regional Police, two young girls were approached by a man unknown to them in the lobby of an apartment building on Baif Boulevard, near Yonge Street, on Halloween night.

It’s alleged the suspect “engaged the children in conversation” before one of them was sexually assaulted.

Police said the suspect went on to encourage the victim to return to the building later that evening.

Nearly a month later, on Nov. 24, a suspect surrendered himself to police.

Pirasan Sanmugavadivel, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment, one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of probation.

The charges have not been proven in court.