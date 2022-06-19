Man charged after woman set on fire on TTC bus in alleged hate crime

Man charged after woman set on fire on TTC bus in alleged hate crime

Prince William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny

The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the Royal Family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne.

OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?

With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins

Canadians will need to find alternatives for plastic straws and grocery bags by the end of the year as the federal government puts the final motions in place to ban some single-use plastics. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and a number of other ministers and Liberal MPs will lay out the plastics ban in a series of events across the country today.

