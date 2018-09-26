

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing multiple charges after allegedly smashing a car window and dragging the female passenger into a home in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police say officers responded to several calls reporting the Tuesday night incident.

They say a woman reported she'd gone to the home to pick up another woman.

After that woman got into the vehicle, a man came from the house and allegedly smashed the driver's side window and dragged the passenger back into the residence.

Investigators say officers, fearing for the woman's safety, broke into the home and arrested a man found hiding in an upstairs bedroom. The woman was found unharmed in the basement.

A 30-year-old Ottawa man is charged with two counts of assault, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest.