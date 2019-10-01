

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a violent robbery took place inside a downtown Toronto home early Tuesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened in the area of Adelaide Street East and Church Street at around 1:30 a.m.

A 57-year-old woman woke up to a man standing over her, allegedly holding a knife. The man demanded money, and took the woman to the bank to withdraw more money, police said.

Once outside, officers said the woman made a plea for help, and the man allegedly stabbed her before fleeing the scene.

Police found the man close to the scene, and arrested him. The woman told police she does not know the suspect.

The suspect is charged with breaking and entering, robbery with an offensive weapon, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning.