Man charged after victim drugged, sexually assaulted downtown
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 3:35PM EDT
Charges have been laid against a Toronto man after a woman was allegedly drugged at a bar and then sexually assaulted at a downtown hotel, Toronto police said Friday.
According to police, the woman met a man at a downtown bar and was given a drug without her knowledge.
The man then took her to a hotel where she was sexually assaulted, police said.
While the two did not know each other personally, the accused knew the victim from social media, police said.
A suspect was arrested in connection with the case this morning.
Zhuxi Shen, 21, has been charged with sexual assault and administering a drug, police said.
He was scheduled to make a court appearance earlier today.