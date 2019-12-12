Man charged after two women sexually assaulted on subway platform
Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 11:54AM EST
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
TORONTO -- A 26-year-old man has been charged after two women were sexually assaulted at the York University subway station platform.
The Brampton man allegedly assaulted the women Monday between 3:20 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.
At the time of the incident, police said the man was wearing a dark jacket with a hood pulled up and a multi-coloured pink scarf covering his face.
Police said he was also wearing grey track pants, a camouflaged shirt, and he had a camouflaged bag strapped over his shoulder.
Investigators said they are concerned there may be other victims.
Vithushan Aran has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.