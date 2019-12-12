TORONTO -- A 26-year-old man has been charged after two women were sexually assaulted at the York University subway station platform.

The Brampton man allegedly assaulted the women Monday between 3:20 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

At the time of the incident, police said the man was wearing a dark jacket with a hood pulled up and a multi-coloured pink scarf covering his face.

Police said he was also wearing grey track pants, a camouflaged shirt, and he had a camouflaged bag strapped over his shoulder.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be other victims.

Vithushan Aran has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.