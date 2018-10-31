

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have made an arrest in connection with the theft of a tractor-trailer that was carrying an estimated $60,000 worth of avocados.

The vehicle was taken from a trucking yard on Industry Street in Oakville on Oct. 15.

Police allege that the suspect gained access to the locked yard by cutting a lock and then proceeded to remove the tractor-trailer from the grounds.

The truck was ultimately located in Etobicoke the following day but by that point the trailer had been detached from the vehicle and was nowhere to be seen. Police say the trailer was eventually recovered in Scarborough on Oct. 26 but the load of avocados were missing.

Harjot Singh Dhillon, 27, of Brampton, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with break-and-enter and possession of break-in instruments.

Police say that the investigation into the theft of the avocados remains ongoing.