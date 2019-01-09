

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a string of bank robberies that occurred in January.

According to Toronto police, the incidents took place over a four-day period in downtown Toronto. Investigators said that in each case the suspect handed a customer service representative a note indicating he had a gun and demanded cash. After obtaining the money, police said the suspect fled the area.

The first robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a bank near Bloor Street West and Jane Street.

The same suspect then entered a bank near Dundas Street West and Dufferin Street on Jan. 3 around 10:35 a.m. Police said that two days later, the suspect robbed a bank around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

A suspect was taken into custody on Jan. 6. Police said that the suspect was in possession of a starter’s pistol and a switchblade knife at the time of his arrest.

Jeffery MacIntyre is facing numerous charges in connection with the robberies, including robbery with a firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon, and possessing property obtained by a crime.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday. None of the charges has been proven in court.