Man charged after parking enforcement officer assaulted in city's west end: Toronto police

A 19-year-old is facing charges after police allege he assaulted a parking enforcement officer in Toronto’s west end.

Police say the incident occurred on Ossington Avenue, near Argyle Street, shortly before 6 p.m.

According to police, a parking enforcement officer observed a vehicle illegally parked in a rush hour route and began to write a ticket. At that time, the owner of the vehicle returned to the car and refused to accept the ticket, police said.

After the parking enforcement officer stuck the ticket on the windshield, the owner proceeded to grab the ticket and crumple it up, police said.

The owner allegedly approached the parking officer and tightly squeezed her hand, police said.

“The Parking Enforcement Officer, in fear of her safety, called for police assistance,” a Toronto Police news release read.

Officers arrived and placed the man under arrest.

He has been charged with one count of assault and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice next month.