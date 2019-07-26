Man charged after guns, more than $50K in drugs seized by police in Ajax
Guns and drugs seized in a raid in Ajax are seen in this police handout. (Durham Regional Police)
Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 3:55PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 4:14PM EDT
A 37-year-old man is facing numerous charges after three guns and more than $50,000 in drugs were seized in a drug raid in Ajax on Thursday.
According to a news release issued on Friday, officers with Durham Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a home on Fearn Crescent and found “evidence of drug dealing.”
Investigators said that officers also executed a search warrant on a vehicle parked at the residence.
Officers seized a fully-automatic pistol, a 9mm handgun and a .22 calibre handgun, police said, in addition to one kilogram of Xanax and an unspecified amount of cocaine, crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.
The drugs are worth about $58,000, police said.
A suspect identified by police as Ajax resident Sajjad Wadiwalla has been charged with importing a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police’s Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit at PWEU@opp.ca.