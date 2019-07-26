

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





A 37-year-old man is facing numerous charges after three guns and more than $50,000 in drugs were seized in a drug raid in Ajax on Thursday.

According to a news release issued on Friday, officers with Durham Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a home on Fearn Crescent and found “evidence of drug dealing.”

Investigators said that officers also executed a search warrant on a vehicle parked at the residence.

Officers seized a fully-automatic pistol, a 9mm handgun and a .22 calibre handgun, police said, in addition to one kilogram of Xanax and an unspecified amount of cocaine, crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

The drugs are worth about $58,000, police said.

A suspect identified by police as Ajax resident Sajjad Wadiwalla has been charged with importing a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police’s Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit at PWEU@opp.ca.