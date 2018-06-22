

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





A suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist the Scarborough Junction neighbourhood earlier this month.

On June 14, police responded to reports of a collision at Danforth Road and St. Clair Avenue East around 6 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find the 55-year-old motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died at the scene.

Police say the victim was heading westbound on St. Clair Avenue when an eastbound Hyundai Accent tried to onto Danforth Road.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Const. Clint Stibbe said that witnesses saw the driver of the vehicle stop before it fled eastbound on Danforth Road.

“This person knew they were involved in a collision without a doubt,” Stibbe said the day of the incident.

The vehicle has been described as a blue four-door car with damage to the front.

On Friday, a suspect police have identified as 29-year-old Khaled Saleh Saeed Bin Rbaa, of Toronto, was charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop after an accident causing death.

The vehicle wanted in connection with the collision has also been recovered.

None of the charges have been proven in court.