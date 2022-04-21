Man charged after car stolen with young child inside from North York gas station

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a young child inside it from a gas station in North York Thursday morning.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West.

After filling up her car, a woman went inside the station to pay, leaving her child in the back seat, police said.

While she was paying, police said, a man driving a stolen car got out of his vehicle and got into the woman's car.

Police said the man then drove out of the station and onto Yonge Street with the child still inside.

The woman chased the car on foot, which got the attention of officers nearby.

Police said the man then exited the car and ran away. However, he was later apprehended following a foot pursuit.

The child did not sustain injuries, police said.

John Cabuhat of Toronto has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of operation while prohibited, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instrument and breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).