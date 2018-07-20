

Codi Wilson and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man charged with attempted murder after a five-year-old boy was found critically injured near train tracks in Brampton was remanded into custody after a brief court appearance Friday.

The boy was reported missing at around 6 a.m. Thursday after police said his mother went into his room to check on him and discovered he was not there.

Police previously said the boy’s mother also found that the front door to their home, located near McHardy Court and McMurchy Avenue, was open.

About an hour later, police located the boy near train tracks not far from his home.

Paramedics confirmed that the boy had sustained head injuries and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

He was later transferred to Sick Kids Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

By Thursday afternoon, police announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

According to investigators, Dyon Smart, 28, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, failing to comply with a recognizance, and breach of a probation order.

Police confirmed Thursday night that the suspect is an ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother.

The Children’s Aid Society has been notified of the incident and Peel Regional Police’s Special Victims Unit is now handling the case.

Smart faced the charges in court on Thursday afternoon and returned again on Friday where a judge ordered he be held in custody.

A CTV News Toronto photojournalist inside the courtroom said the accused spoke quietly with duty council, as his own council was not present.

Outside the young boy’s home in Brampton, candles and a mound of stuffed animals have been laid.

Friends and neighbours came together on Thursday night to try and come to terms with the ordeal.

“Tragic, really,” family friend Dian Brooks said. “I’m surprised and shocked that they find him… and he was beaten and everything.”

Those who knew the family described the five-year-old as being sweet and energetic. They called the neighbourhood close-knit and said the boy was well-known to residents.

“He’s a wonderful little boy,” Ventris Clake, a family friend, told CTV News Toronto. “He’s very loved around here, always playing with the kids. Just joyful.”

A friend of the boy’s mother said she broke down outside a police vehicle while her son was being rushed to hospital by ambulance.

“She was obviously distraught and panicked, trying to figure out where her son went,” Carrie MacInnis said. “We didn’t have a clue.”

According to neighbours, the accused is also facing charges stemming from a violent incident outside the same housing complex back in September 2017.

It’s believed Smart had been staying with the boy’s mother recently.

“No one wanted him around,” MacInnis said. “He was lingering, mooching… Just one of those people you don’t want around. That’s all.”

Smart is due to return to court on July 25 for a bail hearing.