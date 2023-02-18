Man charged after another man fatally stabbed during altercation in Scarborough

Toronto police have arrested a 27-year-old man after another man was fatally stabbed during an altercation in Scarborough on Friday evening.

Officers responded to a call for unknown trouble at a Toronto Community Housing complex in the area of Morecambe Gate and Victoria Park Avenue at around 11:50 p.m.

Police said two men were involved in an altercation, and one of them was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon.

He was subsequently transported to the hospital by paramedics via emergency run and was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as 37-year-old Kirk Cargill of Toronto. He is the city’s sixth homicide victim of the year.

Meanwhile, the suspect who fled the scene following the stabbing was arrested on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Toronto resident Geoffrey Luyeye, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday morning.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.