

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 34-year-old man has been charged after allegedly pointing a replica firearm at paramedics in the city’s Bloorcourt Village neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

Police said that officers were called to Toronto Paramedic Services Station 33, located near Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue, around 6:50 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that a man holding what appeared to be a shotgun walked to the front of the station and started to yell at the paramedics.

Investigators said the man pointed the gun at the paramedics and then put on a mask.

A Toronto police officer responding to the scene reportedly tackled the suspect to the ground and arrested him.

The shotgun the man was holding was later determined to be a replica, investigators said.

A suspect identified by police as Toronto resident Abdiaftah Duale has been charged with numerous firearm-related offences, including pointing a firearm and uttering death threats.

He appeared in court on Tuesday morning.