

The Canadian Press





Police say a 32-year-old local man has been charged after allegedly striking another man in the back with a hammer in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police say the alleged victim called them at about 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, after he left the suspect's apartment.

They say the victim went to the man's house, but decided to leave when the accused allegedly began to act irrationally.

Officers say that the man approached the alleged victim in the hallway and swung a hammer at him, striking him in the back.

Police say they arrested the suspect, and brought him to police headquarters.

The man has been charged with multiple offences including assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.